State health officials over the weekend reported five more COVID-19-related deaths and 70 more positive tests for the viral disease.
The newly announced deaths — bringing the state's official tally to 320 — all involved Hillsborough County residents who were 60 or older, including three women and two men.
So far, New Hampshire has reported 5,318 confirmed COVID-19 cases. None of the latest positives were from Cheshire or Sullivan counties. Thirty-nine were among residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
So far, 3,987 people are known to have recovered from COVID-19, 75 percent of those who have tested positive for it. A total of 513 are known to have been hospitalized for it.
As of Sunday, current cases were listed in the local communities of Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, and Winchester. With the exception of Peterborough, which was listed with five cases, each of the other communities was listed with one to four.