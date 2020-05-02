New Hampshire health officials Friday announced 164 more positive tests for COVID-19 and nine more deaths attributed to the viral disease.
The new cases bring the state’s confirmed total to 2,310 and the deaths to 81.
All but one of the newly reported deaths — of a Rockingham County man younger than 60 — were of people 60 or older, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The other deaths involved a Grafton County woman, three Hillsborough County women, a Hillsborough County man, a Merrimack County woman and two other residents of Rockingham County, a man and a woman.
While 164 represents the state’s largest single-day increase in COVID-19 positives to date, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan attributed recent case jumps to the state expanding testing.
No additional positives were announced in Cheshire or Sullivan counties Friday, leaving their respective totals of confirmed cases standing at 40 and 12. However, the county of residence for 15 of New Hampshire’s total cases was still being determined.
At least nine of the 164 new positives came from residents of Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua, bringing that total to 325. Because of the way the state reports town-by-town results, it’s unclear where those nine people live.
However, the state health department’s COVID-19 case map is now reporting two more cases in Hillsboro than it did the day before. Nine COVID-19 cases apiece have now been reported in that town and in New Ipswich.
Local cases have also previously been confirmed in Acworth, Alstead, Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Greenfield, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple, Washington and Westmoreland.
Most of these communities are listed with one to four COVID-19 positives each, although Keene’s confirmed tally is seven, Jaffrey’s and Rindge’s are six apiece, and Swanzey’s is five.
A total of 22,039 Granite Staters have tested negative for COVID-19. Of those who have tested positive, 980 have recovered, and 270 have been hospitalized.