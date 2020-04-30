Five new COVID-19 testing sites opened in New Hampshire on Wednesday, boosting the state’s testing capacity by more than 500 per day, state officials said.
The increase in capacity allows the state to test a broader section of the population.
“In New Hampshire, anyone, anyone with a symptom for COVID-19 can call their medical provider and undergo an evaluation for a test,” Gov. Chris Sununu said at a news conference Wednesday.
Previously, state guidelines had recommended testing only the sickest patients, in addition to health-care workers, first responders and certain vulnerable populations.
The five new drive-through sites are in Claremont, Rochester, Plymouth, Tamworth and Lancaster. They will be open eight hours a day, seven days a week. An appointment and approval from a health-care provider are required.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette explained the process: First, a patient must call his or her health-care provider, who will screen for symptoms. If the provider signs off on a test, the provider then fills out a requisition form and sends it to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. A team at the department will then contact the patient, figure out the closest location for testing and schedule an appointment.
“We’re advising providers to recommend a test to anyone with symptoms of COVID-19,” Sununu said.
The specimens collected at test sites are analyzed in a variety of laboratories, he said.
Sununu also outlined several other ways to access testing in New Hampshire. Some health-care providers offer tests themselves. And ConvenientMD is offering testing in Keene and 11 other locations, including to people without a primary health-care provider or health insurance, Sununu said. He said ConvenientMD can do a screening over the phone, then provide the test at one of its locations.
Additionally, Sununu said, New Hampshire has several mobile test teams operated by ConvenientMD and the state’s Metropolitan Medical Response System. The state is deploying them to outbreaks and using them to test thousands of residents and workers at long-term care facilities in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties, which have been hard hit by the virus.
After finishing that effort, the state hopes to send the teams to facilities in other parts of the state, Sununu said.
For people who can’t get to a testing site, there’s another option: The Visiting Nurses Association can arrange to collect a specimen at someone’s house and transport it to a laboratory.
The state is encouraging people who want testing to start by calling their primary health-care provider. New Hampshire residents without a health-care provider or who lack insurance can call 211 to arrange testing or get more information about options available through ConvenientMD.