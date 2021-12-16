A Cheshire County woman is among seven more Granite Staters whose COVID-related deaths New Hampshire health officials announced Wednesday.
All but one of the seven — a female resident of Rockingham County — were 60 or older. The other newly reported deaths involved a woman and a man from Hillsborough County, a woman and a man from Rockingham County and a man from Strafford County.
As of Wednesday morning, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services knew of 8,982 active COVID-19 cases statewide and 475 patients with the virus in New Hampshire hospitals. A total of 180,238 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and the deaths of about 1 percent of them — 1,817 people — had been attributed to it, according to the latest state statistics. At least 64 of those who died were residents of Cheshire County.