New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced five more COVID-19-related deaths, and 82 additional cases of the viral disease.
The newly reported deaths — all involving people 60 or older — bring the state’s total number attributed to the novel coronavirus to 463. The latest five patients to die were two Hillsborough County women, two Hillsborough County men and a woman who lived in Rockingham County.
The 82 additional cases were diagnosed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, as well as antigen testing, a different type of diagnostic test the state health department recently started including in its case counts. The county of residence of two of the new positives was still being determined. Of the other 80, one was from Cheshire County, one was from Sullivan County, and 12 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed by health officials at 1.1 percent.
To date, 9,426 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 86 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. As of Thursday morning, 18 people were in hospitals, of the 761 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 829 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They included six for which the community of residence was still being determined, seven in Hillsboro, and one to four in each of the local communities of Antrim, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlow, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Sullivan, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland.