New Hampshire officials announced Friday that COVID-19 antibody testing is now available through ClearChoiceMD, a company with eight urgent care clinics in the Granite State.
Unlike the diagnostic tests that look for active infections, antibody testing is meant to identify people who were previously infected with the virus and have since recovered. The idea is that the presence of certain antibodies — which the body makes to combat an infection — can indicate whether someone has already experienced an immune response to a particular disease.
At a news conference Friday, state officials called antibody testing an important tool for understanding the outbreak here.
“It is a very important part of our fight against COVID-19, is to understand the exposure of our population,” Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said.
Research has indicated that many of those who contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, never display symptoms. And until recently, New Hampshire residents with only mild symptoms were not generally able to get tested for active infections. That means the numbers of positive cases the state has reported to date — 2,947, many of whom have recovered by now — is likely an undercount.
Shibinette stressed that people who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies should not feel invincible, just because they’ve already recovered from the disease.
“What we don’t know about antibodies is how long you maintain the antibodies,” she said. “So we don’t want to give the guidance that once you have antibodies you don’t ever have to worry about COVID-19 again. We don’t know that yet.”
With some other types of coronaviruses, including ones that cause common colds, the body’s immunity fades after a period of time, she said.
Gov. Chris Sununu said anyone can schedule an appointment for antibody testing through ClearChoiceMD. Most insurers cover the test, and the state has a contract to pay for tests that are not covered and for people who are uninsured, Sununu said.
ClearChoiceMD’s closest locations to Keene in New Hampshire are in Goffstown, Lebanon and Tilton.
At the same news conference, Shibinette announced that an additional 104 Granite Staters have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after testing positive, two of them in Cheshire County.
She also announced seven more deaths related to the disease, five of which she said were associated with long-term care facilities.
The deaths were of three people each from Hillsborough and Rockingham counties and one from Merrimack County, according to the state health department. All were at least 60 years old.
The state has attributed 121 deaths to COVID-19 so far.
At least one of the new Cheshire County cases appears to be in Chesterfield, based on the state health department’s map of active infections. Cheshire County has had 43 residents test positive to date.
Across the broader Monadnock Region, as of Friday, the state was reporting at least one current case each in Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Washington.
People from other local towns who have tested positive are no longer considered to have an active infection.
Statewide, more than 32,000 people have been tested since early March. Of the almost 3,000 who have tested positive, 309 have been hospitalized, and 1,210 have recovered to date. As of Friday, 112 people were currently hospitalized.