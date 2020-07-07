New Hampshire health officials Monday announced another death related to COVID-19, along with 21 more confirmed cases of the viral disease.
The woman who died was 60 or older and lived in Rockingham County. Her death brings the state’s total amid the pandemic to 382, which represents about 6 percent of the 5,914 cases that have been confirmed to date.
Of those, 826 cases were listed as current Monday.
Although the county of residence for one of the 21 newly reported cases was still being determined, none of the others involved residents of Cheshire or Sullivan counties, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Two were from Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
As of Monday, one to four current cases were listed in each of the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Walpole. The county of residence of two of the state’s current cases was still being determined.