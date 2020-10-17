State health officials Friday announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, as well as 90 more cases of the viral illness, four of them in Cheshire County.
The newly reported deaths involved two Hillsborough County residents — a man and a woman — who were both 60 or older.
The latest 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases were diagnosed using both polymerase chain reaction testing and antigen testing, a different type of diagnostic test New Hampshire is now including in its case counts. The new positives include one case from Sullivan County and 25 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services listed the latest daily PCR test positivity rate at 1.1 percent.
To date, 9,514 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 86 percent of whom have recovered, according to state health officials. The deaths of 465 Granite Staters have been attributed to the virus. As of Friday morning, 16 people were in hospitals, of the 761 known to have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
A total of 894 cases were considered current. They included four cases for which the community of residence was still being determined, eight in Hillsboro, seven in Keene, and one to four in each of the local communities of Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Marlow, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Sullivan, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland.
Nineteen cases were listed as active across Cheshire County.