New Hampshire health officials Friday announced eight more COVID-19-related deaths.
They involved four Belknap County men, two Hillsborough County women, one Merrimack County woman and a man from Strafford County. All of them were 60 or older.
Also on Friday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced 782 new positive tests for the novel coronavirus, but noted that many of those previously unannounced cases were from earlier this week. At the same time, the agency said Friday that test results continue to be processed, leaving the total tally of new positives incomplete.
The latest 782 positives announced include 27 from Cheshire County, 10 from Sullivan County, 120 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 26 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 4.3 percent. State health officials do not provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Friday morning, 4,720 COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They included 204 for which the community of residence was unknown, 175 in Cheshire County, 51 in Sullivan County and 687 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 23,690 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19. About 78 percent of them have recovered, whereas about 2 percent — 552 people — have died, according to the state health department.
As of Friday morning 159 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.