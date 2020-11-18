New Hampshire health officials Wednesday announced 447 more positive test results for the novel coronavirus, at least 15 of them from Cheshire County, along with the COVID-19-related deaths of two more Granite Staters.
The people who died were both 60 or older, a Belknap County man and a Merrimack County woman.
The 447 positives reported Wednesday include 46 for which the county of residence was still being determined, three from Sullivan County and 53 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The positives came from both PCR testing and antigen, or rapid, testing, with the latest daily PCR test positivity rate listed at 2.4 percent. The state health department does not provide the positivity rate for antigen tests.
Of the 15,749 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19, about 73 percent have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of 504 New Hampshire residents have been attributed to the virus.
As of Wednesday morning, 91 people were in hospitals for COVID-19, of the 822 people known to have been hospitalized for the disease since the pandemic started.
A total of 3,767 cases in New Hampshire were considered current.