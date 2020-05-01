As nursing homes across New Hampshire clamor for personal protective equipment like gowns and gloves, they’re also falling short of another key resource: staff.
That’s the message from Brendan Williams, the president of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, which advocates for the facilities.
Speaking to a committee of lawmakers, Williams said that the COVID-19 crisis — which has hit nursing homes and other longterm care facilities hard — is exposing existing hardships in the industry.
“The singular focus of the state has been on hospitals during this pandemic,” Williams said. “If that doesn’t change, nursing homes will close.”
Some nursing homes in the state have stayed clear of the virus and report relatively normal operations; others have been racked by illnesses among residents and staff, which rapidly triggers an avalanche of problems.
Many nursing homes were hurting even before the coronavirus first appeared, clamoring for staff who could make more money in neighboring states.
In the year before the pandemic arrived, Granite State nursing homes lost a net total of 566 licensed nursing assistants, Williams said, citing the state Board of Nursing. Out of a total 2,877 LNA staff at nursing homes, that’s a significant loss. It’s not just staff, Williams noted. It’s the ability for facilities to pay them well.
“We were losing money before the pandemic,” he said.
But with the emergence of outbreaks at a number of facilities, and a spate of deaths, that staffing challenge has become grimly escalated.
“Since the pandemic hit, what we are providing no longer represents the care that we were proud of,” Williams said.
Despite Williams’ dire warning, some facilities stay they are doing fine.
“Staffing has actually been pretty stable here,” said Matt Lagos, administrator at Merrimack County Nursing Home, though he said the facility, like all, continues to face vacancies.
For others, Williams said, it’s a less lucky story. Genesis HealthCare, which operates nursing homes across the state, including three in Keene, has about 300 vacancies total. And others that have been hit directly with coronavirus cases have seen a drop-off in staff attendance, Williams said.
“Many staff just quit from fright,” he said. “Their family members don’t want them working in such an environment.”
The financial woes of many of the state’s nursing homes can in large part be traced back to Medicaid. New Hampshire gives one of the lowest state contributions to the federal Medicaid program in the country, and as a result gets some of the lowest match rates.
Last year’s budget included an across-the-board 3.1 percent bump in rates to all Medicaid providers, including nursing homes. It was a welcome change, Williams said, but not enough to weather the bigger health care trends that are draining the workforce.
And now, with a slew of new costs from the coronavirus slamming nursing homes, Williams says the state consider sending immediate aid.
Genesis HealthCare estimates that the virus has added an additional $43 in expenses per patient per day at facilities that aren’t hit by COVID-19. For those that are, Genesis has said, the cost can go as high as $125 per patient per day, citing experiences in the 14 states in which it operates.
One big cost driver is personal protective equipment. Masks have been somewhat easier to obtain lately, but the constant cycling of gowns and gloves has proved difficult for many facilities, Williams said.
Neighboring states Maine and Massachusetts have increased payout rates to long-term care facilities like nursing homes. Maine now pays an additional $23 per patient per day, Williams said.
One estimate from the publication Skilled Nursing News found that facilities with 100 beds burn through $10,000 a day in protective equipment costs.
“Compared to hospitals, we can’t blow the conch shell as loudly, but we need more state help to armor our staff against the virus,” Williams said.
Meanwhile, nursing homes have been forced to take steps that have unfortunate side effects. In order to create new isolation areas for residents that might get sick, for instance, the facilities are in some cases cutting back on bed count, which means less revenue.
As nursing homes and other longterm care facilities continue to grapple with an unseen threat, daily life has been upended. Dining rooms and common areas are shut; residents eat in rooms. Staff, usually armed with a smile, are hidden behind masks — a particular challenge for dementia patients.
“Life safety has trumped the psychosocial well-being of residents, and I shudder to imagine the psychological and emotional consequences downstream,” Williams said.
At the Merrimack County facility, those changes have been acutely felt. The bingo games and live concerts are gone for now, as are visitors. But the facility is attempting to make do with Skype call-ins and other approaches. And even as outside tensions mount, Lagos said, the workers have pulled together.
“The staff have really risen above this,” he said. “They understand the extra burden to really push and make these residents’ days the best that they can be.
He continued: “I think the staff are interacting with the residents more, which is just very heartwarming to see. It’s filling that void.”