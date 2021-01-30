A 16th Cheshire County resident has died from COVID-19 complications, state officials announced Friday.
The local woman was 60 or older. So were the other 13 Granite Staters whose deaths were reported that day. They included a man and woman from Sullivan County, three Hillsborough County women and four Hillsborough County men, two women from Rockingham County, and a man and woman from Strafford County.
It is unclear how many of the 12 residents of Keene Center nursing home who have died as part of a COVID-19 outbreak there are included in the state’s county-wide total.
Also Friday, officials announced 614 more positive tests for the novel coronavirus stretching back to Wednesday. They included 23 from Cheshire County, 31 from Sullivan County, 117 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 26 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
To date, 64,838 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 90 percent (58,414 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 8 percent (5,388 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of about 2 percent (1,036 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 197 in Cheshire County, 177 in Sullivan County, 904 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 126 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Friday morning, 214 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 3.4 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.