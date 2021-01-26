New Hampshire health officials Monday announced three more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 434 additional positive tests for the novel coronavirus.
The latest reported deaths all involved men 60 or older and included two Hillsborough County residents and a resident of Merrimack County.
The 434 positives stretch back to Saturday and include 21 from Cheshire County, 11 from Sullivan County, 52 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 21 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 62,768 people have tested positive for COVID-19, about 89 percent (56,151 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 9 percent (5,627 people) have active infections whereas the deaths of about 2 percent (990 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 267 from Cheshire County, 171 from Sullivan County, 919 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 159 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
As of Monday morning, 230 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 4.7 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.