The death of another New Hampshire resident has been attributed to COVID-19, state health officials reported Thursday. Also announced were 82 more cases of the viral disease.
The man who died lived in Hillsborough County and was 60 or older.
The newly announced positives include three for which the county of residence was still being determined, one from Cheshire County, two from Sullivan County and 14 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The cases were diagnosed through both polymerase chain reaction testing and antigen testing, and the latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 0.8 percent.
To date, 9,994 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 87 percent of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of 470 Granite Staters have been attributed to the virus.
Eighteen people were in hospitals Thursday morning, of the 765 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
A total of 832 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They included 12 cases for which the community of residence was still being determined, 10 in Keene, five in Hillsboro, and one to four in each of the local communities of Fitzwilliam, Marlow, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Sullivan, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland.