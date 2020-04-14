Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday announced that long-term care workers will receive a temporary stipend as they continue to report to work during the COVID-19 crisis.
Front-line employees in Medicaid-funded residential facilities and social-service organizations will be eligible to receive $300 weekly payments. Roughly 20,000 to 25,000 Granite Staters will qualify for the benefit, Sununu said during a Tuesday news conference.
It's important to make sure long-term care providers have the workforce they need during the pandemic, he said.
The program targets "the critical staff that supports some of New Hampshire's most vulnerable individuals, those with physical disabilities, developmental disabilities and older adults," he said.
Long-term care facilities have been hit especially hard by the virus, with outbreaks reported at three in New Hampshire, including Crotched Mountain in Greenfield.
On Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan announced there had been four more COVID-19 deaths associated with long-term care facilities. Three were at Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester and one was at an assisted living facility managed by The Huntington at Nashua, Chan said.
Sununu also said the state will partner with ConvenientMD, an urgent care clinic with locations across New Hampshire, including Keene, to increase testing for workers at long-term care facilities in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties. The two counties account for about 70 percent of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The stipends will be funded through the state's general fund, which Sununu said will be reimbursed with forthcoming federal aid. He said that, to his knowledge, New Hampshire is the only state offering this sort of benefit for front-line workers.
He said the stipends will be in effect at least until the end of June.