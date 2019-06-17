At their most recent committee meetings, Keene city councilors fielded a few proposals that were each put on more time or recommended for staff review.
Councilors conduct most of their work in three standing committees, which meet the second and fourth week of every month and allow input from the public.
Keno question postponed
The N.H. Lottery Commission wants the city to include a ballot question in this November’s local election regarding whether keno gambling should be allowed in Keene. Elm City voters rejected that same measure in 2017 by a nearly 2-1 margin.
The finance, organization and personnel committee postponed that proposal at Thursday’s meeting because the state representative could not attend.
#ReadDontSmoke
A request from the Keene Public Library Trustees to prohibit smoking on the library’s campus was put on more time, meaning the council isn’t taking immediate action on it.
Trustee Charles “Chuck” Redfern pointed out to the municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee Wednesday night that the library has extensive youth programs serving infants through teenagers. Aside from conflicting with the library’s community-focused mission, he said the presence of smoke on the property is harmful to patrons’ health.
Councilor Robert S. Sutherland agreed with the proposal.
“Ever since we kicked smokers out of restaurants, I feel like walking down the sidewalk in Keene and everywhere else, you have to walk through everybody’s smoking section,” he said. “And the library is no different.”
He raised concerns, though, about pushing litter from cigarettes to the library’s perimeter and suggested a designated smoking area with trash receptacles.
Smoking is not allowed inside the library or in entrance areas.
City Attorney Thomas P. Mullins said the proposal needs additional time for staff to nail down the details, such as whether it should be an ordinance, a library rule or something else. Handling litter and enforcement also needs to be determined, Mullins said.
The municipal services committee voted 4-0 to place the item on more time. Councilor Gary P. Lamoureux was absent.
Local election reporting
The finance committee recommended sending a proposal by Councilor Terry M. Clark to adopt a policy for local election finance reporting to city staff for review.
At the top of Thursday’s meeting, Clark said Keene could adopt something similar to Nashua’s policy, which requires political committees to register with the city and candidates to report all expenditures and receipts to the clerk’s office. Those over $10 must have the name and address of the campaign contributor, according to the ordinance.
Clark said he hopes to have a policy in place for this fall’s city elections.
But City Clerk Patricia A. Little raised questions about the logistics of such a policy, which would go through her office, and asked councilors to keep it focused. There are details to consider, she said, such as which elected positions would be included, if there would be a minimum threshold for reporting and how enforcement would be handled.
Little noted that there have been two prior attempts to pass such an ordinance in 1982 and 2008, both of which failed because they were too broad and would have burdened her office.
Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald, one of two announced candidates for Keene mayor — running against Councilor George S. Hansel — said he has “no problem with the concept” and favors transparency and disclosure.
“I’ll comply with whatever comes along,” he added.
The finance committee voted 4-0 to send Clark’s proposal to staff for further review and a follow-up report. Councilor Carl B. Jacobs was absent.