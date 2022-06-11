We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
With N.H. state government agencies struggling to attract enough employees amid a sustained workforce shortage, officials are considering using financial incentives.
The plan announced this week by Gov. Chris Sununu calls for awarding current state employees with up to $500 if they successfully refer a new full-time hire who maintains employment for at least three months. The newly hired employee would also receive a $500 bonus.
A second initiative would provide retention bonuses of up to $2,000 for current state employees working in the state prison system, health care institutions or other government treatment facilities who remain employed through mid-November.
According to the N.H. Department of Administrative Services, the current state employee vacancy rate is nearly 19 percent, well above the historical average of around 11 percent.
One of the state’s public job boards displays 471 vacancies, including for child social workers, chefs at the state hospital, road maintenance workers and attorneys within state agencies. The N.H. Liquor Commission has also struggled throughout the pandemic to hire enough employees.
The incentive plan still requires approval from the Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee, which will consider the proposal at its June 17 meeting.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.