Another 529 people have tested positive for COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials reported Thursday, the highest number of any daily update thus far.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services also announced two more COVID-19-related deaths, men from Hillsborough County and Belknap County, both of whom were 60 or older.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was 4.1 percent. State health officials don't report the positivity rate of antigen, or rapid, tests.
So far, 16,277 people statewide have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, about 72 percent of whom have recovered, according to the health department. The deaths of 506 Granite Staters have been attributed to the viral disease. As of Thursday morning, 98 people were in hospitals for COVID-19, of the 826 known to have been hospitalized to date.
The latest positives reported Thursday included six from Cheshire County, three from Sullivan County and 98 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence in 31 of the new cases was still being determined.
A total of 4,006 COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They included 228 where the county of residence was not yet known, 133 in Cheshire County, 76 in Sullivan County and 533 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.