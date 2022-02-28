Some shelves in Keene's liquor store were a bit sparser Monday afternoon under an executive order by Gov. Chris Sununu barring the sale of Russian-made or branded liquor at any of New Hampshire's 67 state-owned outlets.
The Republican governor on Saturday ordered that this liquor, which includes more than three dozen types of Stolichnaya vodka, be removed from aisles in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which began Thursday.
“New Hampshire stands united with Ukraine and vehemently opposes the continued Russian attack,” Sununu said in his order. Governors in Utah, Ohio and Pennsylvania have taken similar actions.
Restaurants will be able to continue to pour this alcohol until their supplies run out, but won't be able to reorder, E.J. Powers, a spokesman for the N.H. Liquor Commission, said Monday.
He said liquor with an estimated wholesale value of $550,000 was pulled from liquor store shelves under the governor's directive.
A statement on the Stolichnaya website says the company condemns Russia’s military action in Ukraine and notes its vodka is no longer made in that country and is actually manufactured and bottled in Riga, Latvia.
“The Stoli vodka brands and its owner Yuri Shefler were exiled from Russia nearly two decades ago,” the statement said.
Powers said Stolichnaya products are covered by Sununu’s executive order because they contain Russian branding on some of their labels.
Vodka by Kutskova, Russian Standard, Hammer & Sickle, Imperia, Polugar, Aviator and Moskovskaya were also pulled from shelves.
Dorrie Masten, owner of The Pour House in Keene, said her restaurant and bar bought about 10 cases of Stolichnaya vodka after getting the news it would be removed from liquor store shelves but before this actually happened.
“I do know two other bartenders were in the liquor store while we were there also buying vodka,” Masten said. “Others have done the same. It’s not about supporting Russia at all. It’s about trying to keep our customers happy during a difficult time.
“We have a guy whose drink is blueberry Stoli and Sprite. That’s his drink. We buy what the customer wants.”
N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, said Sununu’s executive order is a good symbolic gesture to demonstrate support for Ukraine.
“It’s tragic to witness Ukraine and its people suffer at the hands of their dominating neighbor,” he said. ”I think the right to self-determination is fundamental to a sovereign nation.”
Aside from Keene, other liquor stores in the Monadnock Region include outlets in Peterborough, Rindge, Chesterfield, Hinsdale and Walpole.