State senators have introduced legislation that would require institutions of higher learning to establish policies and procedures for dealing with sexual assault on campus.
Senate Bill 679, under review by the Senate Judiciary Committee, would mandate that colleges and universities take steps to address sexual violence by establishing a campus safety adviser position, making policies regarding sexual assault available, offering awareness programming and establishing confidential resource advisers.
“Every student has the right to feel safe when they walk through campus,” the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Martha Hennessey, a Hanover Democrat whose district includes Charlestown, said in a Feb. 21 news release. “We are more aware than ever of the destructive and frequent nature of sexual assault.”
In addition to requiring that colleges and universities adopt policies for handling cases of sexual violence, the bill would require that schools conduct biennial sexual misconduct climate surveys. The surveys would need to be summarized and posted in an “easily accessible manner” on the school’s website within 120 days of the surveys’ completion.
The campus safety adviser would approve questions specific to individual colleges and universities whereas a task force would develop a common set of questions for use by all schools. The task force members would include various state education officials and governor-appointed residents, non-public college representatives, students, researchers and representatives recommended by rape crisis and counseling centers.
Once passed, the mandate would go into effect after 60 days.
The bill has broad support with senate cosponsors, 11 Democrats and four Republicans. Among them is Sen. Melanie Levesque, a Brookline Democrat whose district includes Rindge.
There are also five cosponsors from the House, including three Democrats and two Republicans.
Underreported
According to the N.H. Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, one in every four females in the state has been sexually assaulted, with 83 percent of those assaults taking place before the victim’s 25th birthday.
The coalition also says one in every 20 New Hampshire males has been sexually assaulted.
Sexual crimes are among the most likely violent crimes to go unreported. “The Reality of Sexual Assault in New Hampshire,” a report from the research committee of the Governor’s Commission on Domestic and Sexual Violence, says that between 1992 and 1999, sexual assault was the violent crime least likely to be reported to law enforcement.
The report, which cites the National Crime Victimization Survey, says this was also true in 2006.
For its part, Keene State College has already implemented several of the requirements called for under SB 679. For example, the college has mandatory prevention education for incoming students and provides students with multiple avenues for reporting an assault, college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte wrote in an email to The Sentinel.
Training on Title IX — a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in educational settings — is also conducted for everyone from new faculty to fraternities and sororities.
“Keene State is a model for unwavering dedication to effective sexual assault prevention and support,” Ricaurte said.
“The College already meets, and exceeds, many of the requirements in the proposed bill,” she wrote. “The college was also granted additional funding from the Office on Violence Against Women with the support of Sen. [Jeanne] Shaheen to bolster the College’s existing prevention and support efforts.”
The $300,000 grant was awarded in October and will be used over a three-year period to broaden prevention programming and hire staff to support the college’s efforts to address sexual violence, Ricaurte said.
Keene State also has a dedicated Title IX office to help deal with assaults when they’re reported. And she said the school works closely with local partners, connecting students to resources via Cheshire Medical Center, the Keene Police Department and the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention.
A representative from Franklin Pierce University was not available Monday afternoon to discuss existing or planned protocols for addressing sexual violence on campus.
Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention Executive Director Robin Christopherson said her organization, which is based in Keene, is in strong support of SB 679. She said she wants to see the state lead the charge for safer college communities.
“I think it’s time for New Hampshire to pass legislation like this,” Christopherson said. “We need to be a frontrunner in the nation.”