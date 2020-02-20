State legislators have put forth a bill that would require genocide-prevention and awareness education as a criteria for high school graduation.
The primary sponsor, state Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, said Senate Bill 727 would add the subject of genocide prevention to other social-science graduation requirements like history, government, civics and economics. He added that the Holocaust wasn’t the last time a government has been involved in genocide against its own citizens, and he feels it’s important to look at what circumstances can lead to such situations.
“Concerns about genocide occurring many times since [the Holocaust] give rise to asking, what are those conditions that lead societies to break down and inflict crimes and atrocities against people living in their countries?” Kahn said.
He noted that discrimination and bias are often found in educational environments, frequently manifesting as bullying, and that education professionals have noticed recent rises in hate-based incidents, which Kahn said is representative of the behavior that can lead to larger-scale discrimination.
“The point here is these are connected,” Kahn said. “Societies that don’t observe the beginning steps of democracy failing to serve all its members comparably is just something we all need to [pay attention to].”
Meanwhile, a national survey released in 2018 by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany pointed to significant gaps in Holocaust awareness. Among other findings, the survey determined that 66 percent of millennials did not know what the Auschwitz death camp was and that 31 percent of American adults thought 2 million Jews or fewer were killed during the Holocaust, versus approximately 6 million. A total of 93 percent of respondents said all students should learn about the Holocaust in school.
SB 727, introduced in January, would allow educators to draw from various instances of genocide when determining how to approach the subject with their students. Jan. 27 was the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Tom White, coordinator of educational outreach for Keene State College’s Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, lauded the effort as a step toward confronting discrimination and what he described as an increase in fascist and anti-Semitic ideas in the U.S. He said New Hampshire already has a number of teachers who have prioritized this area of study.
“In this time, where the world, including the U.S., is flirting once again with fascistic ideas, and anti-Semitism is rising, this is a very important topic for people who believe in democracy to confront,” White said.
Kahn said the bill would not require any state funding to implement. He said this subject is already being taught in some New Hampshire schools and that the bill could result in professional development opportunities for teachers.
The bill, which has received strong bipartisan support, lists half of New Hampshire’s state senators as sponsors, seven of whom are Democrats and five are Republicans, including Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard.
The proposal has been sent to the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee, and will be the subject of a hearing scheduled for March 3 at 9 a.m. in room 103 of the Legislative Office Building at 107 North Main St., Concord.