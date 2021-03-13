Friday marked the start of the next COVID-19 vaccination phase in New Hampshire. If you’re still unsure which phase you fall under and how to register, here’s a rundown:
Who can now get vaccinated?
People in Phase 2A, which covers about 75,000 K-12 teachers, school staff and child care workers in New Hampshire.
In announcing this phase, Gov. Chris Sununu said the state’s 13 regional public health networks would work with school administrative units to start vaccinating employees within their districts Friday. The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network runs the local vaccination site on Krif Road in Keene.
The area’s eligible organizations — such as school districts and child care centers — will be contacted by Tricia Zahn, director of the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, and asked to submit the number of interested staff, followed by their identification information.
From there, the information will be entered into the Vaccine Administration Management System — the federally run vaccine registration website — and the organization will work with its staff to schedule their vaccination appointments.
If I fall under Phase 1A or 1B and haven’t been vaccinated yet, can I still be?
Yes. Those who fall under Phase 1A or 1B — such as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, first responders, people with two or more significant medical conditions and people 65 and older — can still schedule appointments at vaccines.nh.gov.
If you don’t have access to the Internet, you can call the state’s hotline at 2-1-1, but expect long wait times.
When will the rest of the phases start?
The next phase, 2B, covers people 50 and older. People in this phase will be able to start booking appointments by March 22, according to Sununu. First doses should be delivered by March 25. About 200,000 people fall under this phase.
The last two phases of the state’s vaccine rollout plan — 3A and 3B — were originally slated to launch in May. With phases 2A and 2B starting sooner than anticipated, it’s unclear whether the last two phases will also be moved up.
Phase 3A covers those who are under 50 and at a moderate risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, and 3B opens vaccination up to the general public.
If I already booked a vaccine appointment, but want an earlier one, can I reschedule?
Yes. Recently, more appointment slots were added, allowing people to get their doses sooner. This is especially pertinent for people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccinations — which are administered in two doses, 21 and 28 days apart, respectively — whose second-dose appointments are scheduled farther out than the recommended timeframe.
Area residents can submit a request to be added to the Keene vaccination site’s waitlist at cheshiremed.org/vaccinelist or monadnockcommunityhospital.com/covid-19-vaccine. Those without Internet can call 2-1-1.
When I arrive at the vaccination site for my appointment, what should I expect?
The site on Krif Road is drive-thru style. If you don’t have transportation, you can call and schedule a free ride with Community Volunteer Transportation Company (821-0569) or Volunteers Enabling Transportation (499-8956).
Proof of identification, such as a driver’s license or payroll stub, is required at your appointment. A pre-vaccination questionnaire will also need to be filled out, and will be sent to your email 12 hours prior to your arrival at the appointment. The site provides a tablet to anyone who does not complete the questionnaire before arriving.
From there, you will wait for your vaccinator to come to your vehicle for the immunization.
After being vaccinated, you will pull into a parking spot for about 15 minutes to make sure you show no adverse side effects.
Which vaccine will I get? Is one better than the others?
The type of vaccine administered at each site is based on how many doses are available.
Health experts have deemed all three vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration via emergency-use authorization this winter to be effective. With that in mind, they are urging people to take whatever vaccine they can get.
The most recently approved vaccine, a one-dose version developed by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals, has a 66 percent efficacy rate, compared to about 95 percent for both Pfizer and Moderna.
During Johnson & Johnson’s trials, the vaccine had to protect against not only the original strain of COVID-19, but also the several other variants that have emerged in recent months. Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines didn’t need to contend with those.
But, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 85 percent effective in protecting against severe disease, and no hospitalizations or deaths were reported.