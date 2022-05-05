State representatives on Thursday tabled, or removed from consideration, a bill designed to spur housing development by improving training and procedures at local land-use boards.
The N.H. House’s 170-159 decision on Senate Bill 400 came a week after Republicans on the House Committee on Municipal and County Government amended the bill to add wording that would allow school-district budget caps.
Some Democrats said it was improper to add this provision because it has nothing to do with the goal of boosting residential development at a time when rising costs and low inventory make it difficult for workers to find homes.
Rep. Ivy Vann, D-Peterborough, who is on the Municipal and County Government Committee, said Democrats on the panel supported the bill before Republicans weakened some of its provisions, added the budget-cap wording and made other changes.
“The bill as amended first directly damages the bill and decreases the likelihood of new workforce housing by adding a clause which states that no jurisdiction can be required to allow workforce housing where municipal water and sewer is not already present,” she said in written material for Thursday's House session.
She said the clause allowing voters to cap school-district budgets was joined by another new provision that would strike wording now in statute allowing town health officers to make regulations for people's health and safety. Some fear such regulations could include mask mandates.
“We are deeply regretful that a bill which had a great deal of public support and which was intended to address our housing crisis, something that we know is an enormous problem for the citizens and businesses of New Hampshire, has been so amended as to render it insupportable," Vann said.
Rep. Kurt Wuelper, R-Strafford, urged his fellow representatives to table SB 400.
The bill would require local land-use boards to streamline their processes for considering housing proposals and issue factual findings to back up their decisions.
“This bill would effectively destroy local zoning and force, encourage, many districts in our state to enact, to allow, development in contravention of their master plans,” Wuelper said.
He said it could put local residents in the position of having to subsidize new housing.
Rep. Karen Umberger, R-Kearsarge, argued for the bill.
“Housing, housing, housing is the Realtors’ word for problems in this state,” she said in Thursday's House session.
She said prospective teachers have had to turn down jobs in her local school district because they couldn’t find a place to live.
“Policemen, firemen, municipal workers cannot afford the housing in many of our communities,” Umberger said.
As amended last week, SB 400 would allow a 60-percent majority of voters to cap a school district’s budget. The cap would be based on a dollar amount per student, so it would increase with higher enrollment and decrease with lower enrollment. The cap could also include adjustments for inflation.
Supporters say this would be a good way to protect taxpayers who have seen increasing school budgets and spending despite declining student enrollment.
Opponents say school districts need more funding stability, not less, and that there is not a direct correlation between the number of students and many school expenses.
Meanwhile, the House on Thursday approved by voice vote SB 329, which would establish a commission to study barriers to housing development.
Republicans on the Municipal and County Government Committee last week added a provision to the bill to require a 60-percent majority vote to overturn a municipal tax cap, as opposed to the current requirement of a simple majority.
That measure now goes to the Senate.
Diane Pauer, R-Brookline, argued for the bill, saying the new commission would be able to look into the possibility that manufactured and 3D-printed homes could provide affordable housing options in New Hampshire.
She also argued for making it harder to overturn local tax caps.
“A supermajority tax-cap override as enabling legislation is a common-sense measure for taxpayers to effectively manage local spending, to keep their taxes under control and to, in fact, make housing more affordable,” she said.
Bills to allow school-district budget caps and to make it harder for voters to overthrow a municipal cap passed the House previously this legislative session but failed in the Senate.
Under legislative rules, this previous House passage qualified them to be added to bills on unrelated subjects.
State law already gives voters in every municipality the authority to adopt a tax cap.
In cities, this is a limit on annual spending increases that boost the amount raised by taxes. In towns this is a limit on year-over-year increases in local taxes. About half the cities and town-council towns in New Hampshire have adopted caps of varying amounts, according to the N.H. Municipal Association.