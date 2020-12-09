N.H. House Speaker Dick Hinch died today at age 71.
Hinch, a Merrimack Republican, was sworn in just last week.
“I considered Speaker Dick Hinch to be one of my very best friends. The news that he has passed away so unexpectedly is heart breaking. Dick was truly a kind and humble man. He always dedicated himself to what he liked to say, 'to the better of,' that meant his family, his friends, his hometown of Merrimack and the State of New Hampshire," said Senate President Chuck Morse in a statement.
Hinch served for six terms in the House, and was just beginning his seventh. He also served over the years on a number of town boards and civic organizations in Merrimack, according to his House biography.
Additionally, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-72, his biography said, and was currently the owner/principal broker at Hinch-Crowley Realty Associates.
"We were so looking forward to serving together because we had so many plans. Going forward without Dick will be very difficult but I have confidence that, in our sorrow, the members of the [H]ouse and the [S]enate will all rally and live up to his memory," Morse said.
The House Speaker's office said there were no details to share at this time.
Gov. Chris Sununu has directed flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in the state.
In a statement, the governor said he was "profoundly sad" to learn of Hinch's death.
“Speaker Hinch was a fierce defender of the New Hampshire Advantage, a close friend, and a respected public servant," Sununu said. "His loss will be greatly felt by the people of this state, and I ask Granite Staters to join me in praying for his family during this incredibly difficult time.”