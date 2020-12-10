N.H. House Speaker Richard "Dick" Hinch died due to COVID-19, the N.H. Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.
Hinch's death had been announced Wednesday evening, but not the cause.
The cause was announced with the family's permission, following an autopsy by the state's chief medical examiner, according to a statement from the Attorney General's Office.
Hinch, 71, a Merrimack Republican, was sworn in as speaker just last week at an outdoor ceremony.
Earlier this month, Hinch had announced that an unspecified number of legislators tested positive for COVID-19 after a Nov. 20 gathering of incoming Republican representatives in Manchester, according to news reports.
Hinch declined to share information about the cases at the time, calling it “private and personal health information.”
Hinch served for six terms in the House, and was just beginning his seventh. He also served over the years on a number of town boards and civic organizations in Merrimack, according to his House biography.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-72, his biography said, and was the owner/principal broker at Hinch-Crowley Realty Associates.
“As legislative leaders, we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our fellow legislators and staff members who work at the statehouse in Concord,” acting Speaker Sherman Packard and Senate President Chuck Morse said in a joint statement Thursday after the cause of death was announced. “It is our responsibility to ensure COVID-19 incident notification and transparency. These are responsibilities that we take extremely seriously.”
They said they would consult with the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services and the Legislature's administrative office about additional steps to keep lawmakers and staff safe, beyond the existing COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing.
“We are deeply saddened that the pandemic that spares no one afflicted our friend and colleague,” they added.