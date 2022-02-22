The N.H. House has narrowly rejected legislation to provide children from low-income families with two meals every school day, despite arguments that hungry kids need the extra nourishment.
Ann Henderson of Keene, co-founder of Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger, said Monday she was disappointed in the 177-174 vote last week against moving forward with House Bill 1660.
The fiscal analysis on the bill indicates the cost of the proposal would have been more than $600,000 per year. One meal at school is already provided to those who qualify through a federal program. This proposal would have covered a second meal, estimated to cost 40 cents each.
“The fact that something as basic as this can’t get through is really demoralizing,” Henderson said. “I think it’s really short-sighted. Yes, there’s a monetary issue, but there’s also the issue of the health and wellbeing of children.”
In rejecting the bill, the House followed the recommendation of a 10-8 majority of the House Education Committee.
Rep. Deborah Hobson, R-East Kingston, wrote a report on the bill for the majority of the panel.
“Although the majority recognizes the value and importance of students having access to meals, the state should not engage in another costly, forced requirement such as this,” she said. “Providing breakfast and lunch to children remains a parental responsibility as whether to engage in this program or not is a decision for the local elected school board.”
Henderson said the additional food for needy children would have been well worth the cost.
“Kids who are hungry can’t focus, often act out and are suffering developmentally,” she said. “We can’t have kids developing in an alarming, haphazard and sloppy way. I can’t even tell you how disappointed I am in our Legislature.”
The food insecurity rate in Cheshire County was 9.5 percent in 2019 and the rate for children was 12.7 percent, compared to state averages of 8.8 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively, the Monadnock Children’s Food Access Alliance said in a 2021 report.
Food insecurity is defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.
Rep. Stephen Woodcock, D-Center Conway, spoke in favor of HB 1660 in a general session of the N.H. House on Wednesday.
“Food is scarce or non-existent on a regular basis for many of our New Hampshire children,” he said.
Woodcock said the issue of homelessness has a relatively high profile in public discussions, but the problem of hunger doesn’t get the same attention.
He said many people might choose to spend about $4 for a cup of coffee, or a snack on their way to work, rather than eat at home. That $4 would buy 10 meals for students in need, he said.
Woodcock also said that the notion that it’s parents’ responsibility to feed their children belies the fact that many young people are going hungry and reminds him of the quote attributed to French queen Marie Antoinette: “Let them eat cake.”
He chastised those in opposition to the bill.
“This is kind of a tough thing — a mean-spirited attempt to stop youngsters who are hungry and need food,” he said.
Rep. Steven Smith, the Charlestown Republican who is House deputy speaker and was chairing the general session, was critical of Woodcock for that comment.
“One of the things we don’t do is get personal or characterize motives in the New Hampshire House, Rep. Woodcock,” Smith said.
Woodcock then apologized for his comment.
"I got a little emotional," he said.