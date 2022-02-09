A bill to require at least a 1,640-foot separation, or about a third of a mile, between telecommunications antennas and homes has failed to win support from the N.H. House Science, Technology and Energy Committee.
The panel voted, 17-4, Monday to recommend the measure be studied in the interim period between legislative sessions.
Rep. Douglas Thomas, R-Londonderry, recommended further study, saying the bill as written has little chance of passage. He said the committee has heard two competing arguments.
Industry leaders and major organizations say health issues have not been linked to cellular and wireless technology. On the other hand, there are anecdotal reports of such problems.
“Although there may be a correlation between those who live near towers who suffer from some form of discomfort, the committee was uncertain as to the causation of such ailments,” Thomas said at the committee meeting.
Given the uncertainty, it would be good to study the matter further and consider how the legislation might be adjusted, he said.
Backers of House Bill 1644 say they are worried about the health effects of evolving fifth generation, or 5G, wireless technology, which would require the rollout of many small antennas.
The measure’s prime sponsor, Rep. Patrick Abrami, R-Stratham, said a study commission formed by the state, which he chaired, concluded that not enough attention is being paid to the potential dangers of radio-frequency radiation associated with cellular technology, particularly 5G.
But some communities are zoned in a way that would make it difficult to keep 5G antennas one-third of a mile from homes.
For example, in Charlestown, a community of about 5,000 people, homes are allowed in most of the town, and small areas set aside solely for commercial or industrial development are close to residential areas, said Liz Emerson, the town’s planning and zoning administrator.
Municipal officials have expressed a willingness in the town’s master plan to be a test site for 5G communications.
The bill’s siting restrictions “would put a damper on putting antennas pretty much anywhere in town,” Emerson told The Sentinel previously. “And that would kind of ring true for most towns, I would assume.”
Opponents of HB 1644 say telecommunications antennas are largely regulated by the Federal Communications Commission, pre-empting local and state control. They also say health concerns are overblown and that requiring a third of a mile separation between antennas and homes would prevent the rollout of more reliable and comprehensive 5G wireless service.
A number of amateur radio operators submitted written testimony saying the bill is overly broad and could prevent the type of antennas they use.
Mark Doyle, director of the N.H. Division of Emergency Services and Communications, testified Monday that the bill would also jeopardize the state’s goals of improving radio and cellular coverage to enhance emergency communications.
Eric Swanson, a physics professor at the University of Pittsburgh, a member of the Union of Concerned Scientists and a fellow of the American Physical Society, also testified before the committee on Monday.
Someone standing at the base of an existing high-powered cellular tower would be exposed to radio-frequency radiation at a level that is one-thousandth of the FCC limit, Swanson said.
Small antennas used in 5G wireless service put out much less radio-frequency radiation than cellular towers, he said.
Swanson also said that 5G antennas, placed in close proximity to people, wouldn’t lead to health problems associated with cumulative exposure.
“There is not enough energy in these 5G waves to disrupt anything, and it doesn’t matter how long you stand there, it’s still not going to disrupt anything,” Swanson said.
In 2019, Ajit Pai, then-chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, said in a letter to U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., that radio-frequency exposure limits are set based on recommendations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Food and Drug Administration, and other federal health and safety agencies.
“And these limits are derived from exposure limits recommended by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements,” he said in the letter, which is posted on the FCC website.
“Both these institutions have extensive experience and knowledge in RF-related issues and have spent a considerable amount of time evaluating published scientific studies that can inform appropriate exposure limits.”