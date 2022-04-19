An N.H. House committee on Monday favored sidetracking a Senate-passed bill that would outlaw municipal bans on short-term vacation rentals.
The House Municipal and County Government Committee voted 17-2 to recommend that Senate Bill 249 be sent to an interim study. Such studies are conducted after the Legislature adjourns for the year.
Rep. Ivy Vann, D-Peterborough, said in an interview Monday the bill was not well thought out.
“I can’t think of any other class of business or use that we put into a box and say towns can’t have anything to do with it,” she said. “That’s problematic.”
She does question one argument against these businesses.
“The tendency to blame housing woes on short-term rentals makes a compelling story, but I suspect those situations are few and far between,” she said.
Rep. Richard Tripp, R-Derry, another committee member, said the bill would infringe on the authority of local government to decide which parts of a town or city are appropriate for these rentals.
He said Airbnb-type rentals can be noisy, car-intensive and generally disruptive in traditional residential neighborhoods where homeowners want peace and quiet.
“You have people who have established homes and have certain expectations of how the area is going to be,” he told the committee.
Rep. Laurel Stavis, D-West Lebanon, also on the panel, said she favors local control, not state mandates, when it comes to these types of issues.
“This bill is nothing but a big meddling in local affairs,” she said. “It’s telling towns and cities that they can’t do something.”
Stavis said a recent incidence of violence in Pittsburgh, Pa., shows just how problematic a short-term rental can be. That city’s Public Safety Department said in a news release that two people were killed and eight others injured Sunday in a shooting at a party that attracted 200 people to a short-term rental.
The N.H. Municipal Association opposed SB 249 and representatives of various towns and cities testified against the measure.
Supporters of the bill say homeowners should have broad rights to rent out their properties. They also say that short-term rentals have become an important part of the New Hampshire tourism economy and that most operate with no problem.
Short-term rentals have become much more prevalent in recent years with the success of online marketing companies such as Airbnb and Vrbo.
But increased use of these vacation rentals, particularly in resort areas, sometimes leads to conflicts with neighbors over noise, trash, trespassing and improperly parked cars.
This in turn has spawned municipal-level regulatory efforts, including banning short-term rentals from certain areas.
Keene has not adopted special restrictions or regulations for short-term rentals. Local officials did not testify about this legislation, but Mayor George Hansel said earlier this month that although he has not heard complaints about these businesses, he supports retaining local control over the issue.
SB 249 remains to be considered by the full N.H. House.