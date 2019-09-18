CONCORD — The N.H. House voted to override Gov. Chris Sununu's veto Wednesday of House Bill 364, which allows medical marijuana patients to grow plants at home.
This is the ninth time the House has passed a home-grow policy. Wednesday's vote was 259-120, surpassing the two-thirds majority necessary to override the governor's veto.
A final vote is expected on Thursday in the Senate, which passed the bill, 14-10, on May 2. Two additional votes would be needed to reach the required two-thirds majority and enact the bill into law.
If passed, medical marijuana patients and caregivers will be able to possess three mature cannabis plants, three immature plants and 12 seedlings. Caregivers would be limited to growing for one patient, and the plants would have to be kept in an enclosed, locked facility.
Medical marijuana is legal in New Hampshire for people with serious health conditions to possess up to two ounces for therapeutic use with a doctor's prescription. Qualifying conditions include cancer, glaucoma, HIV, AIDS, hepatitis C, ALS, muscular dystrophy, Crohn's disease, Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis.
In Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine, home cultivation for patients, caregivers and adults 21 and older is legal.