Out-of-work Granite Staters should see a $600 weekly increase in unemployment benefits starting in a week or so, according to a state official.
The $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package, signed into law March 27 as the CARES Act, included funding for states to boost unemployment checks, as well as expanded eligibility for benefits. The measures are meant to soften the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused unprecedented job losses in just a few short weeks.
But in New Hampshire — as in many other states — people have yet to receive the extra money on top of the regular unemployment payments that have been going out.
“We are hoping to have that ready to go by the middle part of next week, so about a one-week delay from what we had originally targeted,” said Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner of the N.H. Department of Employment Security.
Once the new federal benefits roll out, recipients will retroactively get whatever additional money they are owed going back to the week ending April 4, Lavers said.
Though the stimulus bill became law more than two weeks ago, federal and state agencies had to complete certain steps before the money could start flowing, according to Lavers.
First, states had to wait for the U.S. Department of Labor to issue rules about the new spending, which Lavers said came out last week. As of Monday, New Hampshire officials still had follow-up questions they were waiting to hear back on, he added.
The state must also reprogram its system and test those changes to make sure it pays out the right amounts, he said.
“The fact that people in New Hampshire haven’t received the additional $600 yet, it’s not because of the lack of effort on the part of the state,” Lavers said.
That’s not the only change that will take effect once the CARES Act is implemented.
For one, the minimum weekly benefit will increase to $168, from $32.
Another change will open up benefits to people who usually wouldn’t qualify because they lack the required earnings history. Normally, someone must have earned at least $1,400 in at least two of the last five quarters.
Under the CARES Act, people will no longer need to meet that threshold, so those who have worked just a short time — or were scheduled to begin work soon, before the job disappeared thanks to the crisis — will be newly eligible, Lavers said.
Like the extra $600, that change will be retroactive.
“With those that are not receiving their full amount of benefits, or not receiving benefits yet because of not having an earnings history,” he said, “as long as they are continuing to file their claims, once that is up and available, we will then go back to their first week of filing and they’ll be paid for that full amount that they were eligible for.”
Some of the CARES Act’s other eligibility-related changes are already in effect in New Hampshire, due to an emergency order Gov. Chris Sununu issued March 17. That order temporarily extended benefits to self-employed people and certain other groups that don’t normally qualify.
The state unemployment office has been dealing with an unprecedented number of applicants. As of Monday, Lavers said it had received more than 114,000 new claims since March 17.
“We’ve paid nearly 76,000 claims for over $21 million in benefits,” he said. “Just last week, we were able to issue almost 39,000 payments for over $10½ million dollars.”
Previously, the state got about 500 to 600 new claims per week, he said.