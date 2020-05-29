In a pair of opinions Friday, the N.H. Supreme Court ruled that records related to misconduct by public employees are not automatically exempt from disclosure.
The decisions overturned a 27-year-old precedent, and could open the door to government agencies and municipalities releasing more information about the actions of their employees.
The two cases, Seacoast Newspapers Inc. v. City of Portsmouth and Union Leader Corp. v. Town of Salem, involved public-records requests for documents that had been partially or fully withheld — an arbitration decision related to the termination of a Portsmouth police officer, and an audit of the Salem Police Department and related materials, parts of which had been redacted.
The cases turned on a provision of New Hampshire’s Right to Know Law, also known as RSA 91-A, which governs the public’s access to governmental records. Such records are generally subject to disclosure, unless they fall under one of the law's exemptions.
The Right to Know Law contains two personnel-related exemptions — one for “internal personnel practices,” the other for personnel “files.”
The N.H. Supreme Court has long held that the personnel files exemption is not absolute; the public interest must be balanced against any potential invasion of privacy.
But in a 1993 case, Union Leader v. Fenniman, the court held that the other exemption, for personnel practices, was categorical and covered internal disciplinary investigations.
Friday’s opinions revise the Fenniman decision on both counts.
“An overly broad construction of the ‘internal personnel practices’ exemption has proven to be an unwarranted constraint on a transparent government,” Justice Patrick E. Donovan wrote for the majority in the Seacoast case, holding that the exemption “applies narrowly to records pertaining to internal rules and practices governing an agency’s operations and employee relations.”
The companion Union Leader opinion, authored by Justice Gary E. Hicks, requires records about internal personnel practices to be analyzed under the same balancing test as personnel files.
Local governments in the Monadnock Region have used the categorical “personnel practices” exemption to deny The Sentinel’s requests for records in several recent cases, including the internal investigations that led to the resignation of Winchester School District Superintendent Alan Genovese in 2018 and the termination of Peterborough recreation director Jeffrey King in 2019.
Under the new standard, those records are considered personnel files and could be subject to release, depending on whether their value to the public outweighs any privacy concerns.
The personnel practices exemption “had been used by government agencies to prevent access to critical information, such as that concerning police officer misconduct or how a school district responded to allegations of sexual abuse by a former teacher,” Gilles Bissonette, legal director for the ACLU of New Hampshire, which argued on the side of the newspapers, said in a statement. “The N.H. Supreme Court’s decisions appropriately narrow this previously broad exemption.”
The N.H. Municipal Association and the New England Police Benevolent Association Local 220, a police union, had argued for preserving the existing framework.
The municipal association, in an amicus brief, said the law’s plain language supported a categorical exemption. It also warned overturning Fenniman would burden local officials with complicated records requests and discourage employees from reporting potential misconduct.
“We think the decisions are a dramatic departure from prior precedent, and the full impact of the decisions on local government is being carefully studied by NHMA attorneys,” Stephen Buckley, legal services counsel for the association, said Friday.