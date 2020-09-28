State health officials Monday announced 36 more COVID-19 cases — at least three of which were from Cheshire County — but no additional deaths related to the viral disease
The newly reported positives also include two from Sullivan County, five from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and one for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Of the 8,208 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, about 91 percent have recovered. The deaths of 439 Granite Staters have been attributed to the virus. As of Monday morning, 16 people were in hospitals, of the 737 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide, 339 COVID-19 cases were considered current, including five where the community of residence was still being determined, five in Rindge, and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Hillsboro, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Westmoreland and Winchester.
The daily average of cases reported to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services for the week that ended Sunday was 7,520, according to the agency's most updated data.