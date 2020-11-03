At least three Cheshire County residents are among 105 more people to test positive for COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials reported Monday. The latest positives bring the statewide total of COVID-19 diagnoses to date to 11,320.
Of that tally, 9,430 people — about 83 percent — have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
No additional deaths were announced Monday, leaving the statewide total of COVID-19-related deaths at 483.
In addition to the three Cheshire County cases, the 105 positives reported Monday included five for which the county of residence was still being determined, two from Sullivan County and 16 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The cases were diagnosed using polymerase chain reaction testing and antigen testing, with the latest daily PCR test positivity rate listed at 2.4 percent.
A total of 1,407 COVID-19 cases were considered current in New Hampshire, including 31 for which the community of residence was not yet known, nine in Rindge, eight in Keene, seven in Jaffrey, seven in New Ipswich, six in Hillsboro, six in Antrim, and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Peterborough and Swanzey.
Thirty-three cases were listed as active across Cheshire County.
As of Monday morning, 41 people statewide were in hospitals, of the 781 people known to have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.