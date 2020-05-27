The deaths of four more Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday, bringing New Hampshire’s official tally to 214. The Hillsborough County residents — a man and three women — were all 60 or older.
All four deaths were connected with long-term care facilities, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, although she didn’t specify where.
Shibinette also announced three additional COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state: at All American Assisted Living in Londonderry; The Courville at Manchester, also an assisted living facility; and the Kimi Nichols Center, a Plaistow organization that supports adults with disabilities.
All American Assisted Living had six resident cases and 11 staff cases, The Courville had six cases each for residents and staff members, and the Kimi Nichols Center had three resident cases and two staff cases, Shibinette said.
Statewide, 4,231 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a number that includes 34 new positive tests announced Tuesday. None of the new positives were from Cheshire or Sullivan counties, which have seen at least 54 and 17 confirmed cases, respectively, among residents so far. (The county of residence of 12 of the state’s total confirmed cases was still being determined as of Tuesday morning.)
At least 718 people who live in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua have tested positive.
Locally, current cases were listed in Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Winchester. Except for Rindge, which was listed with five current cases, each of these communities was listed with one to four.
To date, about 10 percent of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 — 421 — have been hospitalized for it, and 2,550 have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.