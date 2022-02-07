The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services is opposed to adding a fully approved COVID-19 vaccine to the list of those required for school attendance in this state.
“The department has no intention of adding immunization requirements for COVID-19 at this time,” Anne Marie Mercuri, immunization chief for the department, told lawmakers on Monday.
Mercuri testified before the N.H. House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, which is considering legislation sponsored by every physician in the N.H. Legislature to require the added inoculation at schools, including postsecondary institutions such as Keene State College.
House Bill 1633 specifies that only fully approved COVID-19 vaccinations would be added to the list. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is fully approved only for those 16 and older. An emergency-use authorization is in place for those five to 15.
“The department seeks to appropriately balance individual and parental choice and the goal of keeping children enrolled in school while protecting the health of all children,” Mercuri said.
Four states and the District of Columbia have requirements for COVID-19 vaccinations for some groups of students, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy. They are New York, California, Louisiana and Illinois.
Currently on the required student-vaccination list in New Hampshire are inoculations for polio, diphtheria, mumps, pertussis, rubella and tetanus. There are religious and medical exemptions from these requirements.
HB 1633 is sponsored by Democratic Rep. William Marsh of Wolfeboro, an ophthalmologist. Co-sponsors include two Keene Democrats, Sen. Jay Kahn and Rep. Joe Schapiro.
“We know vaccination is the best tool for reducing the transmission of COVID-19 in our schools,” Marsh told the panel. “We know our children really suffered from two years of remote learning, both their education and their mental health.”
He said school absenteeism remains high, unvaccinated children are being treated for COVID-19 in pediatric intensive care units across the country, and some young people have long-lasting health problems after being infected.
Rep. Jerry Knirk, D-Freedom, a retired surgeon, said a high level of vaccination is needed in society to protect those who are unable to be vaccinated and those who have a suppressed immune system.
“Our policy decisions must be based on facts and not on disinformation,” he said.
He said breakthrough infections don't mean vaccines are not working in the aggregate.
In fact, fewer people will catch the disease in a vaccinated population and those who do get it will recover faster and be infectious for a shorter period of time, Knirk said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the vaccine is safe and effective and that any serious side effects from the injections are documented in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
"Adverse effects that could cause a long-term health problem are extremely unusual following any vaccination, including COVID-19 vaccination," the CDC says.
A common misperception, Knirk said, is that a causal relationship exists between the vaccine and any adverse health event that may be reported in the days after an injection. When millions of people are immunized, a certain number of people will fall ill after receiving a vaccine, but that doesn’t mean the vaccine caused the problem.
The CDC said more than 363 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the U.S. from Dec. 14, 2020, through Aug. 23, 2021.
“During this time, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received 6,968 reports of death (0.0019%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine,” the Mayo Clinic said in a fact sheet on its website.
“FDA requires health care providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause. Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.”
Dr. Angelina Farella, a pediatrician from Webster, Texas, testified against the bill.
She said animal trials were skipped in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, animal trials were part of this testing, according to Pfizer and other manufacturers.
Farella also pointed to statistics showing the disease is typically not serious in young people.
This is correct, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID data dashboard.
Of the 2,260 state residents known to have died due to COVID-19, there has been only one death of a child 9 years-old or younger. The vast majority of deaths have involved people 60 or older.
The House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee will consider whether or not to recommend passage of the bill by the full House.