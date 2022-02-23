The state health department has lifted its recommendation to use face masks in public places, due to a decline in COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations, Gov. Chris Sununu said in a Wednesday afternoon news conference.
Sununu said school districts should also move away from masking requirements, in line with the new state guidance.
Masks can still be required by private businesses, and federal mandates requiring masks in some spaces, including on public transportation, will also continue, the governor said.
A key to lifting the state mask recommendation, Sununu said, is that the number of people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 has declined to less than 100, the lowest level in several months.
Dr. Don Caruso said while the latest COVID numbers are encouraging, "stopping the things that protect us now will only lead to some level of exacerbation of the disease.”
Sununu said he expects the N.H. House will resume general session meetings at the Statehouse. General sessions have been held this year at a conference center in Manchester to allow more room for social distancing.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said during Wednesday's news conference that COVID-19 case numbers are dropping as a greater proportion of the population has some immunity to the virus, either through vaccinations or infections.