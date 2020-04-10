More than 250 child-care programs statewide have been designated as emergency providers by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, including more than a dozen in Cheshire County.
This classification is part of the state’s new Emergency Child Care Program, created to support the families of any essential workers, as defined by Gov. Chris Sununu, during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release from the state health department Thursday.
The program is working through Child Care Aware N.H. — New Hampshire’s referral partner — to match emergency child-care providers with the families who need them, the release said.
Those seeking emergency child care can view an interactive map to find providers near them.
There are 16 spread across Cheshire County, including the Keene Family YMCA Learning Center and several others in Keene. There are also providers in Fitzwilliam, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Marlow, Walpole and Winchester. In southern Sullivan County, three child-care facilities in Charlestown are included.
Emergency child-care providers have to meet several criteria, involving proximity to hospitals and surge centers, number of slots available for the children of essential workers, hours of operation and ability to serve vulnerable children.
Those providers can apply for incentive payments, the release said, including funding to support pay differentials for staff, child-care costs and other operating costs.
More than $5 million in funding has been committed for emergency child care through the N.H. Child Care Collaborative, the release said. Funding is already going out to designated emergency child-care providers across the state.
Questions on the program can be directed to ECCP@dhhs.gov. The interactive map is available at ccoa.maps.arcgis.com.