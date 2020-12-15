The state’s health department said Monday that another person has died from COVID-19 and announced 919 new positive test results.
The man who died was age 60 or older, from Merrimack County. The number of New Hampshire residents who have died from COVID-19 now totals 604, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The new positive results announced Monday were all from tests administered within the past week, but results have been backlogged since the end of November.
Monday’s positivity rate was 8.8 percent, higher than the 5 percent threshold commonly cited by public health officials as “too high.” Only three states plus the District of Columbia are currently meeting the recommended positivity rate, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center: Maine at 4.4 percent, Vermont at 2.18 percent and Hawaii at 2.21 percent. D.C.’s positivity rate is currently 3.98 percent, according to Johns Hopkins.
Of the 6,752 known active cases in New Hampshire, Cheshire County has 246, with 21 new cases announced Monday. Keene leads Cheshire County towns in number of active cases at 99, followed by Swanzey at 39, Jaffrey at 19 and Rindge at 17. Sullivan is the only Cheshire County town listed without a case.
The state has identified 31,875 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of that number, 24,519 — 77 percent — have recovered.
There are now 256 people in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19, according to the state health department. A total of 862 have been hospitalized in the state during the pandemic.