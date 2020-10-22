At least 264 deaths this year have been attributed to drug overdoses in New Hampshire, according to data released Tuesday by the chief medical examiner’s office.
The numbers are current through Oct. 16 and do not include 62 deaths with causes still awaiting determination through toxicology testing.
As with previous data sets, fentanyl continues to be involved in a majority of the confirmed drug deaths. The synthetic opioid was used alone in 91 of them, and an additional 109 involved fentanyl in combination with at least one other drug. Three of those deaths involved a combination of heroin and fentanyl.
No deaths have been attributed to heroin used alone or with drugs other than fentanyl.
Opioids other than fentanyl and heroin were involved in 23 confirmed deaths, and another 37 involved unspecified drugs, according to state statistics.
New Hampshire’s number of fatal overdoses skyrocketed starting in 2013 and 2014 as part of a nationwide epidemic. Fatal overdoses peaked in 2017, with a confirmed total of 490. Last year — with 415 confirmed deaths reported by the state — marked the second year in a row that the number of drug deaths dropped.
