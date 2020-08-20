There have been at least 200 fatal overdoses in New Hampshire this year, according to data released Wednesday by the chief medical examiner’s office.
The numbers are current through Aug. 18 and do not include 57 deaths with causes still awaiting determination through toxicology testing.
Fentanyl continues to be involved in a majority of the confirmed drug deaths. The synthetic opioid was used alone in 79 of them, and an additional 79 involved fentanyl and at least one other drug. Three of those deaths involved the combination of heroin and fentanyl.
No deaths have been attributed to heroin alone or with drugs other than fentanyl.
Nineteen confirmed deaths involved opioids other than fentanyl and heroin, and another 26 involved unspecified drugs.
New Hampshire’s number of fatal overdoses skyrocketed starting in 2013 and 2014 as part of a nationwide epidemic and peaked in 2017 with a confirmed total of 490. Last year — with 415 fatal overdoses reported by the state — marked the second year in a row that drug death numbers have dropped.
The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center — a referral hub for people to get help with substance use disorders — is at 24 Railroad St. in Keene and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.