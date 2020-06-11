COVID-19-related deaths among Granite Staters have climbed past 300, according to data released by New Hampshire health officials Wednesday.
The seven newly reported deaths, bringing the state’s tally to 301, involve a Hillsborough County man, five female residents of Hillsborough County and a man from Rockingham County. All but one of the Hillsborough County residents was 60 or older.
The state health department also announced 54 more positive tests for the viral disease. None of those positives came from Cheshire County. Three were from Sullivan County, and 21 were from Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Wednesday morning, current cases were listed in the local communities of Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Greenfield, Hancock, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Temple and Winchester. With the exception of Peterborough — which was listed with five current cases — each of the other communities was listed with one to four. (The county of residence for seven current cases in the state was still being determined.)
To date, 5,178 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of them, 3,585 people have recovered, and 500 people have been hospitalized.
A total of 89,907 people have received diagnostic testing.