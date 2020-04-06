The N.H. Grocers Association has released a list of best practices for grocery stores to help protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Keeping space between shoppers (and employees) is the priority, with the list calling for a 50 percent occupancy cap in a store, excluding employees, and encourages staff to count the customers as they come and go to ensure that the 50 percent cap is not exceeded.
It also recommends that spaces are marked six feet apart from each other for shoppers waiting in check-out lines and other high-traffic areas and that aisles be designated as "one-way," when possible, to further encourage people to keep their distance while shopping.
Employees are encouraged to use every other register to further spread people out, and the association is calling for plexiglass shields to be installed to separate customers from cashiers. Staff members are also encouraged to wear gloves and face masks when interacting with customers or handling products.
The association is also urging customer cooperation in keeping grocery store patrons and employees safe. They ask that customers stay home if they don't feel well and that they prepare a grocery list beforehand to minimize the time spent in the store. The association is also asking that shopping trips be made by only one person per household.
Customers are also encouraged to only buy one week's worth of groceries to avoid depleting the stock for other shoppers. Those who wear gloves or face masks are asked to dispose of them in a trash receptacle or take them home. The association warns that littering parking lots with those materials "creates a dangerous and unhealthy situation."
Grocers are also advised to discontinue any "self-serve" food options, including salad bars or food sampling, and to sanitize credit card machines, and cart and basket handles between uses.