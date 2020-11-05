New Hampshire Republicans are set to regain control of the state Legislature and Executive Council after an electoral surge Tuesday that also propelled Gov. Chris Sununu to a third consecutive term.
The GOP picked up four new state Senate seats, according to results released by the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office, and N.H. House Clerk Paul Smith said Thursday morning the party will also have a majority in that body.
The results end two years of divided government in the Granite State and are likely to have important effects on the upcoming redistricting process, state fiscal policy and the N.H. Supreme Court.
N.H. GOP Executive Director Elliott Gault said residents voted to flip control of the Legislature and Executive Council because they approve of Sununu’s tenure as governor and oppose adding new statewide taxes.
“I think they wanted to see new leadership and make sure we protect the New Hampshire advantage,” Gault said, referring to the state’s lack of common broad-based taxes on income and commercial sales.
In 2018, Democrats captured the N.H. Senate with a 14–10 advantage and the 400-member N.H. House by 66 seats. They had last controlled both chambers in 2010, when Democrats also held a one-seat advantage on the Executive Council.
Results released by the Secretary of State’s Office Wednesday evening show that Republicans reclaimed the upper body in Concord on Tuesday by flipping four Senate districts and successfully defending all 10 seats they hold now.
Bedford Republican Denise Ricciardi earned one of the GOP pickups, in N.H. Senate District 9, which covers 14 communities, including Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
Ricciardi, a former small-business owner active in local government, defeated incumbent Rep. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough, by about 400 votes in an election that had more than 35,000 ballots cast. Dietsch, the co-founder of a robotics company, was first elected two years ago with 52 percent of the vote over Bedford Republican Dan Hynes.
Ricciardi said Wednesday that her top legislative priority will be restoring New Hampshire’s economy to its pre-pandemic condition, explaining that the state should encourage growth by reducing taxes and regulations. She dismissed questions about specific policies that may be enacted under GOP control of the state’s political institutions, instead expressing a commitment to bipartisanship.
“My hope is to work on the issues that concern us all and work together, collectively,” Ricciardi said. “Even if we disagree, we can do so agreeably and put the people, and their interests, first.”
Republicans also flipped seats in three other N.H. Senate districts, including one that covers Rindge and several additional communities, which will be represented by former state Sen. Kevin Avard, a Nashua Republican.
But State Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, easily fended off a challenge from Swanzey Republican Daniel LeClair to win a third term, prevailing by about 7,500 votes.
Smith, the N.H. House clerk, confirmed Thursday morning that the lower body in Concord will shift from Democratic to Republican control, though some results remained outstanding. House GOP leader Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, said this week that he expected Republicans to hold at least 215 seats in the next legislative session, according to WMUR.
While the body’s Cheshire County delegation remained solidly blue, GOP candidates flipped three formerly Democratic districts and will hold five of the county’s 23 seats in Concord.
Jennifer Rhodes, a Winchester Republican, ousted incumbent Democrat Bruce Tatro of Swanzey with a 51-vote victory in Cheshire County District 15, which covers Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester. And a pair of Republican candidates — Ben Kilanski of Winchester and Matthew Santonastaso of Rindge — flipped two more local districts by capturing open seats previously held by Democrats.
Results from a N.H. House district in Sullivan County also reveal Republican candidates’ electoral success this year compared to 2018. In District 7, which covers five towns including Acworth and Langdon, incumbent Rep. Judy Aron, R-Acworth, bested Democratic challenger Claudia Istel, also of Acworth, by 614 votes after winning by 132 in the same matchup two years ago.
New Hampshire lawmakers are poised to redraw the state’s political districts in the upcoming term, using data from the 2020 census. This year, Sununu vetoed bipartisan legislation that would have transferred that responsibility to an independent commission, which its sponsors said would have added transparency and fairness to the process.
Sununu argued that the state’s redistricting process is already fair and said instances of gerrymandering — intentionally manipulating political districts to favor one party — are rare. However, reporting by N.H. Public Radio and the AP reveals that the state’s district lines have boosted GOP representation in its political institutions in recent decades.
A new Republican-controlled Legislature would also be more likely to back Sununu’s tax-cutting agenda, which he reportedly said at a victory party Tuesday night could include reductions to the state’s meals and rooms tax, as well as its business enterprise tax. The BET rate was reduced to 0.6 percent in the state’s 2019–20 budget, but in a compromise with Democratic lawmakers, Sununu agreed to restore it and another business tax to their former rates if state tax revenues were lower than expected. (The state narrowly avoided triggering that clause this summer, keeping the reductions in place.)
House Majority Leader Doug Ley, D-Jaffrey, who won his re-election bid, acknowledged that being in the minority means that many Democratic proposals will not be enacted in the upcoming term.
He declined to identify specific legislation that he thinks GOP lawmakers will try to advance in the new session, noting that he had not spoken with the House Democratic caucus since Tuesday, but predicted that negotiations on the state’s 2021–22 budget will be one of the first major legislative battles.
“We will be reacting and responding to what the governor has on his agenda,” he said. “We will work with the governor and ... the Republican majority when appropriate, and we will oppose [them] when appropriate, as well.”
Republicans also captured a 4–1 majority on the state’s Executive Council, which is responsible for confirming the governor’s appointments to state positions, approving state contracts valued at more than $10,000 and overseeing the state’s 10-year highway plan.
Executive Council Democrats have held a 3–2 advantage since 2018, when four of the council’s districts were decided by slim margins. On Tuesday, GOP candidates won all of those districts, some of which national and state progressives have criticized as being gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.
Milford Republican Dave Wheeler ousted incumbent Debora Pignatelli, a Nashua Democrat, in the 5th Executive Council district, which comprises much of the N.H.-Massachusetts border. The district covers Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy, among other municipalities.
Vote totals show Wheeler, a small-business owner and former executive councilor, bested Pignatelli by fewer than 1,500 votes in an election with nearly 150,000 ballots cast. Pignatelli has served as an executive councilor in three separate stints since 2005 but lost her bid for a second consecutive term.
Cinde Warmington, a Concord attorney, was the only Democrat to win an Executive Council race Tuesday, capturing a district that stretches across the state and includes Keene and many other Monadnock Region communities. She will replace outgoing councilor Andru Volinsky, also a Concord Democrat, who ran unsuccessfully for governor this year.
With an Executive Council majority, Republicans are in a position to confirm Attorney General Gordon MacDonald as chief justice of the N.H. Supreme Court, should Sununu nominate him again. Democrats on the council rejected MacDonald’s nomination last year, criticizing his lack of judicial experience and past associations with anti-abortion politicians. (MacDonald said at the time that he considers the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade as settled law.)
Sununu called the decision “reprehensible” and vowed to pause judicial nominations until “there’s appropriate perspective from the Council on their responsibilities to the process and to the state.”
In an Oct. 24 op-ed in the Concord Monitor, Warmington predicted that with Republican control of the Executive Council, the governor would again nominate MacDonald for the state Supreme Court vacancy.
“Sununu has ignored recommendations by councilors of other qualified candidates who would likely be unanimously confirmed and made clear his intention to win a majority on the Executive Council and re-nominate MacDonald,” she wrote.
A spokesperson for Sununu could not be reached for comment.