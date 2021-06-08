Dozens of area nonprofits will participate in N.H. Gives, an annual 24-hour fundraiser that kicks off tonight.
The goal of N.H. Gives — an initiative of the N.H. Center for Nonprofits — is to collect as many donations as possible for charitable organizations in the state, according to the event’s website. The campaign will run from 5 p.m. today to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be $300,000 in matching funds available from the N.H. Charitable Foundation, the website says. Each donation received will be matched up to $250 until the funds are depleted.
The fundraiser, now in its sixth year, takes place every June.
Numerous causes are signed up for the fundraiser, including many in Keene and neighboring communities. Participating organizations are all verified 501 (c)(3) charitable operations that are either headquartered or provide services in New Hampshire.
People can see a full list of participating organizations or make a donation at nhgives.org.