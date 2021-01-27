New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced four more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 435 more positive tests for the virus.
The latest reported deaths all involved people 60 or older and included women from Hillsborough and Sullivan counties, and a man and woman from Rockingham County.
The 435 positives stretch back to Sunday and include 17 from Cheshire County, eight from Sullivan County, 54 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 33 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
To date, 63,172 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, just under 90 percent (56,748 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Slightly less than 9 percent (5,430 people) have active infections. The deaths of 994 individuals — slightly less than 2 percent of all identified coronavirus cases in the state — have been attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The current cases include 247 in Cheshire County, 157 in Sullivan County, 878 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 185 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
Keene leads the region in number of active cases with 61, followed by Winchester with 38, Jaffrey with 32 and Hillsborough with 27. The only area towns listed without cases were Acworth, Harrisville, Langdon and Roxbury.
As of Tuesday morning, 213 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 4.2 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates. The seven-day positivity rate, beginning with Jan. 20, was listed at 5.8 percent.