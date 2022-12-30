N.H. Fish and Game had a busy Thursday night in Cheshire County, conducting a pair of searches in freezing temperatures in Winchester and Dublin that ended with some of those missing needing medical aid.
At approximately 5 p.m., conservation officers were alerted to an incident at Pisgah State Park, where two young men had been riding bikes on one of the hiking trails, Fish and Game said in a news release.
One of bikes experienced a mechanical issue on the Pisgah Ridge Trail near the summit of Pisgah Mountain, and while trying to fix it, one of the men suffered a serious hand injury, the release says.
The news release did not list the men's names or hometowns. They had no lights, warm clothes or survival gear with them, according to Fish and Game, which said rescue crews from Hinsdale and Winchester found them around 6:15 p.m., and medical aid was provided shortly after. The news release says the two men were helped out of the park to an ambulance about an hour later.
Fish and Game could not be reached Friday for more information.
The second local search came after conservation officers were notified around 7 p.m. of a hiker in distress at the Pumpelly Trail in Dublin. Fish and Game said in the news release that 45-year old Kateri Demartino of Gardner, Mass., was hiking when she got off trail and lost feeling in her feet. According to the release, she was showing early signs of hypothermia and was lost for hours.
Conservation officers found Demartino using GPS coordinates from her 911 call, which placed her in a swamp approximately half a mile from Millbrook Lane. Once found, she was given warm clothes and walked out to an ambulance at 9 p.m., according to Fish and Game. She was treated for hypothermia and was taken to Cheshire Medical Center.
A spokesperson with Cheshire Medical Center said in an email that as of Friday, Demartino was discharged from the hospital.
Fish and Game urges people to prepare for cold weather by bringing appropriate gear to stay warm for their outdoor activities.
