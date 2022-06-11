20220609-LOC-Voting
The following are cumulative select statewide and Monadnock Region candidate filings with the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office through Friday, the last day of a 10-day filing period. Several incumbents are running in new districts because of redistricting.

Democrats

United States Senator

Maggie Hassan, Newfields (incumbent)

Paul J. Krautmann, Keene

John Riggieri, Concord

Representative in Congress

District 2

Ann McLane Kuster, Hopkinton (incumbent)

Governor

Tom Sherman, Rye

Executive Councilor

District 2

Michael J. Cryans, Hanover

Bradford P. Todd, Keene

Cinde Warmington, Concord (incumbent)

State Senator

District 10

Donovan Fenton, Keene

Bobby Williams, Keene

Cheshire County

State Representative

District 1

Nicholas Germana, Keene

District 2

Dru Fox, Keene (incumbent)

District 3

Philip Jones, Keene

District 5

Lucy McVitty Weber, Walpole (incumbent)

District 6

Michael D. Abbott, Hinsdale (incumbent)

Cathryn A. Harvey, Chesterfield (incumbent)

District 7

John Bordenet, Keene (incumbent)

Shaun Filiault, Keene

District 8

Lucius Parshall, Marlborough (incumbent)

District 9

Daniel Adams Eaton, Stoddard (incumbent)

District 10

Barry Faulkner, Swanzey (incumbent)

Bruce L. Tatro, Swanzey

District 11

Natalie Quevedo, Winchester

District 13

Richard Ames, Jaffrey (incumbent)

District 15

Paul Berch, Westmoreland (incumbent)

Renee Monteil, Keene

Amanda Elizabeth Toll, Keene (incumbent)

District 16

Joseph Schapiro, Keene (incumbent)

District 18

Jeffrey C. Dickler, Rindge

John W. McCarthy, Jaffrey

County Treasurer

Chuck Weed, Keene (incumbent)

County Attorney

D. Chris McLaughlin, Westmoreland (incumbent)

Sheriff

Eli Rivera, Keene (incumbent)

Register of Deeds

Anna Z. Tilton, Keene (incumbent)

Register of Probate

Shaun Filiault, Keene

County Commissioner

District 2

Terry M. Clark, Keene (incumbent)

District 3

Robert J. Englund, Stoddard (incumbent)

Hillsborough County

State Representative

District 33

Peter R. Leishman, Peterborough (incumbent)

Ivy Vann, Peterborough (incumbent)

Sullivan County

State Representative

District 7

Larry Flint, Newport

Republicans

Governor

Julian M. Acciard, Derry

Jay Lewis, Laconia

Richard A. McMenamon, Gilmanton

Thaddeus P. Riley, Brentwood

Chris Sununu, Newfields (incumbent)

Karen Testerman, Franklin

United States Senator

Gerard Beloin, Colebrook

John Berman, Richland, Wash.

Donald C. Bolduc, Stratham

Bruce Fenton, Durham

Michael P. Keating, Campton

Dennis Lamare, Lee

Edmond Laplante Jr., Richmond

Andy Martin, Manchester

Chuck Morse, Salem

Tejasinha Sivalingam, Ashland

Representative in Congress

District 2

Scott Black, Whitefield

Robert Burns, Pembroke

Michael Callis, Conway

George Hansel, Keene

Jay Mercer, Nashua

Dean A. Poirier, Concord

Lily Tang Williams, Weare

Executive Councilor

District 2

Harold F. French, Canterbury

Kim Strathdee, Lincoln

District 5

Dave Wheeler, Milford (incumbent)

State Senator

District 8

Ruth Ward, Stoddard (incumbent)

District 9

Denise Ricciardi, Bedford (incumbent)

District 10

Ian Freeman, Keene

Sly Karasinski, Swanzey

Cheshire County

State Representative

District 1

Aria DiMezzo, Keene

District 2

Wesley Anton Felix, Keene

District 3

Jerry Sickels, Keene

District 4

Matthew D. Roach, Keene

Thomas Savastano, Keene

District 5

John William Winter, Walpole

District 6

Tony Barton, Spofford

Rick Merkt, Westmoreland

District 7

David A. Kamm, Keene

District 9

Robert D’Arcy, Stoddard

Rich Nalevanko, Alstead

District 10

Daniel LeClair, Swanzey

Michael R. York, Swanzey

District 11

Zachary Nutting, Winchester

Max Santonastaso, Winchester

District 12

Rita Mattson, Dublin

Donald R. Primrose, Dublin

Dick Thackston, Troy

District 14

John B. Hunt, Rindge (incumbent)

District 15

Malia Boaz, Westmoreland

Joseph Mirzoeff, Keene

John Schmitt, Keene

District 17

Jennifer Rhodes, Winchester (incumbent)

District 18

Jim Qualey, Rindge (incumbent)

Matthew Santonastaso, Rindge (incumbent)

Sheriff

Jeffrey Selander, Rindge

Register of Deeds

Maria Santonastaso, Rindge

County Commissioner

District 3

Leo V. Plante, Dublin

Sullivan County

State Representative

District 3

Skip Rollins, Newport

Steven Smith, Charlestown (incumbent)

Walter Spilsbury, Charlestown

District 4

Judy Aron, Acworth (incumbent)

Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8567.

