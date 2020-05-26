Granite Staters who work in close proximity to other people can now get tested for COVID-19.
During a news conference Tuesday, N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced that the state has expanded its testing criteria to include employees of any business who are unable to avoid working near their coworkers or the public for an extended period of time.
These workers are eligible for testing regardless of whether they're experiencing symptoms of the viral disease.
Shibinette said these tests can be scheduled online at www.nh.gov/covid19 and conducted at any of the state's 11 fixed testing locations, including a new site that opened Sunday at 110 Krif Road in Keene. Testing will be covered by the state for those who are uninsured or whose insurance doesn't cover testing.
The testing expansion comes as the state continues to bring its economy back online under Gov. Chris Sununu's amended stay-at-home order. Businesses considered nonessential had been required to suspend in-person operations since late March.
"Employers that are opening ... are encouraged to contact the department so their employees can be tested," Shibinette said Tuesday.
People who had already been allowed to schedule tests in New Hampshire include those with symptoms of COVID-19, those over the age of 60 or with certain pre-existing conditions, health care and child care workers, and members of households with people considered at higher risk of complications if they contract the virus.