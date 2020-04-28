As New Hampshire continues its efforts to boost COVID-19 testing, Gov. Chris Sununu has announced that five new testing sites will open across the state.
State officials also said they are expanding testing to anyone with symptoms, a departure from past guidance.
The new testing facilities will be in Claremont, Lancaster, Plymouth, Tamworth and Rochester, Sununu said during a Monday afternoon news conference. He said these sites, which are expected to open Wednesday, are meant to serve those who are unable to get to a hospital-based clinic or urgent-care center.
“The goal is to make it as easy as possible to test residents close to home and ensure that a more complete and comprehensive map of [COVID-19 cases] throughout the state is available,” Sununu said.
The facilities will require people to have a referral from their health-care provider to be tested, the governor noted. The sites will be open eight hours a day, seven days a week, and staffed by the National Guard and the Metropolitan Medical Response System, an arm of the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state health department, said at Monday’s news conference that the goal is to perform 1,500 tests per day, adding that the state increased its testing capacity by 80 percent last week, up to about 1,000 people a day. The hope is that anyone who is symptomatic will be able to get tested if they want to, she said.
Previously, state guidelines had said to prioritize testing for the severely ill and front-line health care workers or first responders who may have been exposed to the virus. More recently, the state has also worked to test certain vulnerable populations, like nursing-home residents.
“Any residents with any symptoms ... even people with mild symptoms, we’re saying to call your primary-care physician,” Shibinette said, adding that primary-care providers will then put patients in touch with the state health department for an appointment to be tested.
Sununu noted that the increase in testing has come with an expected increase in positive results. But this doesn’t mean the outbreak is getting worse, he explained. The current positive result rate falls within the 5 to 10 percent range today, while it was in the 15 to 20 percent range a week or so ago, he said.
“You could hit a spike at any moment depending on where you’re doing your testing and what the situation might be, but we’ve seen a positive trend in that area,” he said.
A significant portion of infections, and many of the 60 coronavirus-related deaths the state has recorded, have been affiliated with long-term care facilities. Over the weekend, seven deaths were reported, Shibinette said Monday, and six of them were associated with such facilities.
She announced three new outbreaks at long-term care facilities, none of which are in Cheshire County.
Seven residents and four staff members had tested positive for the virus at the Birch Hill retirement community in Manchester, 14 residents and four staff members had tested positive at Crestwood Center Nursing Home in Milford, and nine residents and two staff members had tested positive at Salemhaven Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem, Shibinette said.
The state has previously confirmed outbreaks at multiple other long-term care facilities, including at Crotched Mountain in Greenfield. The center, which serves people with disabilities, announced the death of an adult resident in late March.