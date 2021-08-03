The N.H. Executive Council will convene this week at The Colonial Theatre in Keene as part of a series of meetings being held throughout the state, rather than the council’s chambers at the Statehouse in Concord.
Wednesday’s meeting in Keene is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Showroom, the new venue located behind the main theater on Main Street. Only one item on the more than 80-item agenda deals specifically with the Elm City — a request to authorize the N.H. Department of Transportation to award a $1.45 million grant, along with $161,111 in CARES Act funding, to rehabilitate a pair of runways at Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey.
Other matters on tap for the five-member council include funding for a statewide housing needs assessment and a new digital evidence management system for the N.H. State Police.
The full agenda can be viewed at the Executive Council’s website, www.nh.gov/council/index.htm.